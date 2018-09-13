Popular Bhojpuri actor Priyanka Pandit, who is popularly known as Gargi Pandit, shared a graceful photo on her Instagram account on the special and auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the photo, we see Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit sitting and worshipping the Ganesh idol. Dressed in a white and orange suit, Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit looks beautiful as she performs the rituals for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit is one of the most popular names in Bhojpuri cinema. Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2013 in Jeena Teri Gali Mein with Bhojpuri superstar Pradeep Pandey post which she featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali, Badrinath, Karm Yug, among many others.

She has more than 90,000 followers on her Instagram account and keeps sharing her beautiful and stunning photos on social media. Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit is one of the most bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with all the big stars of Bhojpuri cinema such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, among many others.

