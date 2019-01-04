Bhojpuri item girl Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit has been raising the Internet temperature with her hot and sexy videos! From sharing some stunning photos on Instagram to uploading hot videos, Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit has been stealing the show with her amazing photos and videos.

Bhojpuri item girl Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit has been raising the Internet temperature with her hot and sexy videos! From sharing some stunning photos on Instagram to uploading hot videos, Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit has been stealing the show with her amazing photos and videos. In the latest video shared by the Bhojpuri star on her official Instagram account, she looks adorable in a golden and pink saree as she sings songs on the Tik Tok app.

Her nose ring in the video is making her look sexier. Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit is one of the biggest Bhojpuri stars who keeps sharing her amazing and funny videos on her social media accounts such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit has worked in films like Karz Virasat, Janeman, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Laagi Nahi Chhute Rama, Jeena Teri Gali Mein, among many others and is also the recipient of several awards.

Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit has more than 139,000 followers on her official Instagram account and is an Internet sensation as well. Priyanka Pandit aka Gargi Pandit has a massive fan base across India.

