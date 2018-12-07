Bhojpuri sensation Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit has been killing it on Instagram with sexy, hot and stunning photos! The diva's latest Instagram post has taken over the Internet. In the photo, we see Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit dressed in a sexy blue saree and she is making a hot pose which is to die for!

Bhojpuri sensation Gargi Pandit, who is best known as Priyanka Pandit, is very active on social media. The Allahabad Se Islamabad actress keeps sharing her sizzling and steamy photos on her social media accounts such as Instagram and Twitter which are a great treat for her fans and leaves them wanting more! From funny videos to sexy dance videos and sultry photos, Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit leaves no chance to entertain her followers by posting awesome photos!

In the latest, the actor, who soon begin shooting for her next Bhojpuri project titled Policegiri, shared a sexy photo wearing a stunning blue saree. Her blue shades are making her look sexier and her hot pose is to die for! Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit is one of the hottest actresses who has worked in several big Bhojpuri films. She will be next seen in films like Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali, Karm Yug, among many others.

Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit has a huge fan following on social media platforms such as Instagram with over 122,000 followers. She is an avid social media user and keeps sharing her wonderful and breathtaking photos as well as videos. Let us have a look at some of her sexy videos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More