Bhojpuri dancing sensation Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit's latest Instagram photo is too hot to handle! Dressed in a sexy yellow saree, Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit looks adorable as she poses for the camera. Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Jeena Hai Teri Gali Mai has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past several years.

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit’s latest Instagram photo is too hot to handle! Dressed in a sexy yellow saree, Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit looks adorable as she poses for the camera. Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with Jeena Hai Teri Gali Mai has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past several years. May it be her sizzling dance moves or her acting skills, Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit has been stealing millions of hearts for the past several years.

Priyanka aka Gargi Pandit has worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali, Badrinath, Karm Yug, among many others and has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars including Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan among others.

Her dance videos go viral in no time and she is also a social media sensation all thanks to the sexy and hot photos she keeps posting on photo-sharing app Instagram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More