Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who has now become a global star after working in a number of Hollywood projects, is finally making her Bollywood ‘comeback’ after a long gap in Bollywood megastar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. As soon as the news was confirmed, Priyanka’s fans were dancing in joy as she will be seen in a Bollywood film after a long gap. However, there is good news that according to media speculations, filmmaker Shonali Bose has roped in Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan for her next project.

Reports suggest that the film which is inspired by the true-life of Aisha Chaudhary who was a motivational speaker with a book to her name, My Little Epiphanies, Aisha, the daughter of Niren and Aditi Chaudhary, was born with an immune deficiency disorder and diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis when she was 13. However, despite her ailments, the youngster faced life head-on, sharing what gave her a sense of hope and control through her book and inspiring many with her life-affirming talks on several platforms since she was 15. She was named an INK Fellow following her speeches in the 2011 and 2013 INK Conferences and was also a speaker at TEDx Pune in 2013. She eventually passed away on January 24, 2015, at the age of 18.

Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan have earlier worked together in three films — Rohan Sippy’s Bluffmaster, Goldie Behl’s Drona and Tarun Mansukhani’s Dostana. And if the news is true, then the duo will be reuniting after a decade. The two were last seen in comedy film Dostana. If at all Priyanka and Abhishek take up this film, then they will be seen playing the young girl’s parents onscreen. Priyanka and Abhishek were last seen in Dostana, back in November 2008.

