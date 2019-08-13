Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a Bollywood, Hollywood actress who is also a representative at UNICEF as a goodwill ambassador. PeeCee has been questioned at La Beauty Con by a Pakistani woman, that how she could be so hypocrite that she is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and she is encouraging nuclear wars between India and Pakistan.

In February, Priyanka tweeted Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces, after the Balakot airstrike. The surgical strike was against terrorist groups who killed 40 CRPF jawans in India. Indian Air Force in return to which entred in Pakistan and killed approximately 250 terrorists. On that glorious victory, Priyanka being true Indian and patriot tweeted and showed her regards to Indian Armed Forces.

But in an Event happened in Los Angeles the Pakistani girl yelled on Bollywood diva and questioned her. Later, she put the video to social media and people started reacting on it. Till now the video has crossed millions of viewers. She revealed her identity and wrote that she is the girl who questioned Priyanka.

The girl named Ayesha Malik also added that it was hard listening that Priyanka said we should be neighbors and love each other; Malik said that advice should over to Indian Prime Minister. She also wrote that both India and Pakistan are in danger and Priyanka are making war encouraging tweets.

She followed her tweet by saying that it took her when she couldn’t reach her family and she felt so helpless. After that, Pakistani’s following Ayesha’s tweet and started putting ridiculous comments on Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Here’s how people reacted on social media.

One of Priyanka’s supporter said just go to your country in the same dress and then address how would they react. So many people supported Malik and wrote on Priyanka Chopra Jonas that her response shows how out of touch she is and how little she cares. That is never the way a UN “Goodwill” Ambassador should respond to someone. Also appreciated Malik for the step taken by her. 

