Priyanka Chopra was questioned at La Beauty Con in Los Angeles that how she could be so hypocrite that she encourages nuclear war between India and Pakistan and on another hand, she is goodwill ambassador of UNICEF.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a Bollywood, Hollywood actress who is also a representative at UNICEF as a goodwill ambassador. PeeCee has been questioned at La Beauty Con by a Pakistani woman, that how she could be so hypocrite that she is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and she is encouraging nuclear wars between India and Pakistan.

In February, Priyanka tweeted Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces, after the Balakot airstrike. The surgical strike was against terrorist groups who killed 40 CRPF jawans in India. Indian Air Force in return to which entred in Pakistan and killed approximately 250 terrorists. On that glorious victory, Priyanka being true Indian and patriot tweeted and showed her regards to Indian Armed Forces.

But in an Event happened in Los Angeles the Pakistani girl yelled on Bollywood diva and questioned her. Later, she put the video to social media and people started reacting on it. Till now the video has crossed millions of viewers. She revealed her identity and wrote that she is the girl who questioned Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

The girl named Ayesha Malik also added that it was hard listening that Priyanka said we should be neighbors and love each other; Malik said that advice should over to Indian Prime Minister. She also wrote that both India and Pakistan are in danger and Priyanka are making war encouraging tweets.

It's hard to see you playing victim on behalf of Pakistan when they are responsible for most of the terrørist attacks in whole world. So better you ask your PM to stop terrørism or be ready for more such action on terrørism. — Scar (@RAC7R) August 12, 2019

She followed her tweet by saying that it took her when she couldn’t reach her family and she felt so helpless. After that, Pakistani’s following Ayesha’s tweet and started putting ridiculous comments on Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Here’s how people reacted on social media.

Soon your Pakistan will be blacklisted from FATF. while u r yelling & venting at a show there are Hindus dying in Pakistan , hindu girls being raped , kidnapped & forcefully converted by ur ppl. There is probably a terror group residing in ur country planning to attack India — SPURTI Arya (@SPURTIKULKARNI) August 11, 2019

Are or were you really Unicef goodwill ambassador? I really don’t know how an artist can praise military actions and especially while being an ambassador of UN. I don’t think this world could ever see peace when peacemakers love wars. #NoWar #PakistanIndia — Atif Tauqeer (@atifthepoet) February 26, 2019

India WILL get a response. The time and manner of response will be chosen by Pakistan. Indian citizens must understand that their prime minister is putting indian citizens in the harms way for political gain by initiating a conflict INDIA CANNOT WIN#PakistanArmy — Jehangir Khan (@Jehangirkhan800) February 26, 2019

One of Priyanka’s supporter said just go to your country in the same dress and then address how would they react. So many people supported Malik and wrote on Priyanka Chopra Jonas that her response shows how out of touch she is and how little she cares. That is never the way a UN “Goodwill” Ambassador should respond to someone. Also appreciated Malik for the step taken by her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App