After celebrating Diwali with her family members in Mumbai, bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra is heading to Delhi. PeeCee was spotted at the airport walking in style. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs and videos on his Instagram handle. In the photographs, she has yet again nailed the airport looks after donning an antique oak chequered pant suit. The buttoned-down jacket perfectly complements her overall attire. She kept her hair sleek and straight. With minimal accessories, dewy make up and apair of sunglasses, she walked in attitude at the airport.

Within one hour this photo has received 5,663 likes on the official handle of the celebrity photographer. The fans just can’t get enough of the pictures of stunning actor. Be it New York or Mumbia aiprort, she has always upped her airport fashion game with utmost elegance and style.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared photograph from her fun filled bachelorette party and bridal shower. The photographs took the Internet by storm as Piggy Chops’s charming photograpsh are too lovley to miss on the Internet All the girl gang gathered to celebrate the pre-wedidng festivities. Check out the photographs of the actor.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to exchange their wedding vows in Jodhour at Umaid Palace Bhawan in December. The weddng ceremonies will kickstart in the last week of November. The duo officially got engaged in August in a private ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose ‘s Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Tne fil is co-produced by Roy Kapur Films and RSVP. She has several other Hollywod projects also lined up. National Award-winning writer Juhi Chaturvedi has written the dialogues. The music composer Pritam will be composing the lyrics.

