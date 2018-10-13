Priyanka Chopra's airport looks have always been praiseworthy. Every now and then she has left her fans curious to know about her next choice of outfit. This time opting for a comfortable wear, she can be seen nailing her airport look. Several photographs are surfacing on social media. Check out her latest photographs.

Priyanka Chopra nails her airport look in oversized blazer and military green pants

Priyanka Chopra’s trendy style sense has always been a talk of the town. Every now and then she has left all her fans impressed with her sartorial wardrobe choices. Be it Academy awards or at an outing, she has put her best foot forward in nailing the fashion games.

This time too, she upped her style game in a simple outfit. She was spotted at New York airport and walked in style and attitude. The paparazzi caught her glimpse and captured her every step. Various photos are surfacing on social media from the same.

In the photographs, she can be seen walking with utmost grace and attitude. Donning a deep green olive green pull over and military green parallel pants, she looks gorgeous as ever. She teamed up her overall look with a navy blue oversized blazer. Priyanka Chopra preferred to keep her short hair open and dewy makeup rounded her lookout.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian in one frame is beyond perfection! See photos

We must say she is giving some flawless fashion goals as she pulled off a simple outfit in the most trendy way.

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra spent her quality time with her girl’s gang. Among them, it’s Sonali Bendre, stylist Mimi Cuttrell and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. In the photographs, she again looked pretty in her creame netted shirt and brown pants.

Priyanka Chopra also attended a party in New York with Kim Kardashian West and shared a photograph in New York. She looked drop dead gorgeous in her silver shimmering dress. With minimal accessories, she carried her outfit with utmost grace and attitude.

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra get together, see photos

Priyanka Chopra even took to Instagram to share a handful of photos. Before this, she visited Rishi Kapoor at a hospital.

Desi girl recently took her relationship to a next level with American pop singer Nick Jonas in an engagement ceremony. Although the wedding date and venue have not been confirmed yet, however, it has been speculated that the duo will exchange their wedding vows in October in Hawaii.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More