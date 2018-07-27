Global star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have surprised their fans with pleasant news this morning. Recent media reports suggest that the lovebirds have got engaged and are planning to tie the knot soon. The two are in a relationship for the past 2-3 months and have been grabbing all eye balls as everyone was curious to know about their whereabouts. Priyanka and Nick are often spotted together and they even travel together most of the time.

Global star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have surprised their fans with pleasant news this morning. Recent media reports suggest that the lovebirds have got engaged and are planning to tie the knot soon. The two are in a relationship for the past 2-3 months and have been grabbing all eye balls as everyone was curious to know about their whereabouts. Priyanka and Nick are often spotted together and they even travel together most of the time. What added more fuel to the fire was Bharat’s director Ali Abbas Zafar’s tweet in which he wrote that Priyanka Chopra, who was roped in to play the lead in Bharat opposite Salman Khan is no more a part of Bharat and the reason is very special.

The most interesting part about his tweet was when he wrote that Priyanka informed them about her decision in the ‘Nick’ of time and that they are very happy for her. Although all media reports suggest that they have been engaged, both Priyanka and Nick have not issued any official statement about their engagement.

Soon after the news of their engagement started doing rounds on social media, Twitter was flooded with reactions on the news.

While many Nick Jonas fans said that they were heartbroken, many also wished the couple a happy future and showered their blessings on them.

Priyanka Chopra, after ruling Bollywood for many years moved to NYC and was a part of American show Quantico.

She will also be seen in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic? The two grabbed all headlines when Nick accompanied Priyanka to India and even met her mother Madhu Chopra. The family went out for dinner together and later Priyanka celebrated her birthday with Nick in New York. Here are all the Twitter reactions after the news of PeeCee’s engagement with Nick started doing rounds on the Internet:

so uh nick jonas is engaged. i hope priyanka knows he eats cheese, but only on pizza and sometimes on a homemade quesadilla because otherwise it smells like feet to him — lizzy (@llaraeliz) July 27, 2018

Looks like it's the year of quick Hollywood engagements! First, Ariana and Pete. Then, Justin and Hailey. And now, Priyanka and Joe! 💍 Love is in the air! — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) July 27, 2018

For those shaming @priyankachopra for being in love with @nickjonas how do you’ll feel now? Losers 😂! So so happy that two people who are in love ♥️ get to spend their lives together! Congratulations PeeCee and Nick 💍 — 💖Sheetal Kode 💖 (@shiningstylista) July 27, 2018

Queen of doing everything YOUR WAY. I will stan forever, @priyankachopra. Looking forward to your big announcement. ❤️ — Other Sal (@ohheysalman) July 27, 2018

News: There are reports that @priyankachopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in London. Awaiting official confirmation. — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) July 27, 2018

@priyankachopra Look around you.While dogs bark, birds sing and fly. People will talk, don't worry. You just walk – JUST FLY 😍😍good morning Peecee — ankit singh – Ankii (@nift_singh) July 27, 2018

@priyankachopra I’ll always love and support you in all that you do, your happiness means everything to me ❤️❤️ you go girl your army will always be with you 💕 — N🌹O🌹N🌹O (@cutepcmaniac) July 27, 2018

