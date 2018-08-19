Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement party is the hot topic on the social media. Every single detail is grabbing fans' attention. Various videos are surfacing on the internet. Among many, there is one video which has taken the internet by storm.

Priyanka Chopra's latest dancing video has become the hot topic of the tinsel town.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have exchanged their rings, every single detail has become a hot scoop of the tinsel town. Be it their guest list or wardrobe choices, there is hardly anything which hasn’t grabbed our attention. Even the social media can’t get enough of their lovely pictures from the big fat ceremony. Now, the latest video is surfacing on the internet where Piggy Chops is seen grooving on the hit Bollywood numbers during their post-engagement ceremony party.

As Priyanka danced in joy, Nick Jonas also looked no less than a happy man on the dance floor. The couple hosted a Roka ceremony on Saturday which was attended by the close friends and family members.

Lets’ have a look at some other recently surfaced photographs from the ceremony below.

We simply can’t take our eyes off from these lovely pictures and videos.

Coming back to the Priyanka’s latest dancing video, Priyanka has surely burnt the dance floor with her sexy grooves. The couple officially announced their relationship during a roka ceremony. While Priyanka looked beautiful in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s yellow outfit, Nick nailed his ‘desi avatar’ after opting white kurta-pyjama.

The duo created a lot of attention when the couple made a public appearance in Met Gala 2017. Following this, their every single bit of their outing created a lot of attention in the media. According to the reports, a ring of three-carat cushion-cut diamond, likely cost more than $100,000. Their romantic relationship has left every fan crazy and extremely elated.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More