Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged their wedding vows at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The couple is now all set to host their reception for Bollywood friends. Amidst this, a lot of reports suggested about their honeymoon. Now, the two lovebirds have finally decided their honeymoon destination.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially married now. Various reports were surfacing on the Internet regarding their honeymoon. The two lovebirds have finally zeroed in on the world’s most beautiful place- Switzerland. The two lovebirds will fly off to Switzerland on December 28. The report has further revealed the itinerary of the week-long trip. It consists of a pit stop at Montreux where the lovebirds will celebrate New Year together at Lake Geneva. As per the close friend of Priyanka Chopra, she further added that before heading to Switzerland, Priyanka wanted to finish off her work commitments.

PeeCee and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The two exchanged their wedding vows according to Christain and Hindu rituals. The couple hosted a reception in Delhi for the politician where PM Modi was also present. Now, they are planning to host their another reception for their industry friends on December 20 where whos and who of Bollywood are expected to be present. Nick and his family will return to Mumbai on December 18 to be part of the gala.

Recently, a video of their Mumbai reception invite is doing the rounds on the Internet. It is a classy invite embossed with the names of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the front of the invite. The reception will take place on December 20, 2018 at ballroom, The Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower and bachelorette party also grabbed the headlines. From her white feathery outfit to her mother Madhu Chopra’s dance, the bashes of desi girl were a combo pack of joyous and vibrancy.

Check out the fun-filled photographs from Piggy Chops’ bash.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to return Bollywood in Shonali Bose’s directorial venture Sky is Pink Along with her, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim are also featured in the movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More