Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to get married in December and the couple is making sure to complete all the official formalities related to the wedding. There is a buzz in the air that the couple has already obtained their US marriage license. Read more details to know more on this news.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to exchange their wedding vows in December at Umaid Palace Bhawan in Jodhpur. Every single detail of the couple presently is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. The latest buzz is that the couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly obtained a marriage license in the US. As per reports, the couple who got engaged in August visited the Beverly Hills Courthouse last week to fill the paperwork to obtain the license.

The report has further mentioned that the couple is planning to bring the license with them to India un December. Thereafter, they will eventually file the license in the US to make the marriage official in both countries.

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated a fun-filled bachelorette party with her girl gang. From her feathery outfit to her J sisters video, every single detail of the grand bash attracted the eyeballs of netizens.

Besides, bridal shower’s photographs also took the Internet by storm. Her white gown and cheerful dance with mother Madhu Chopra also took the Internet by storm.

The much-in-love couple has never escaped any moment in expressing their love for each other. Every now and then the couple can be seen in indulging in PDAs at public events or holidays. Check out their photos on Instagram.

Speaking on Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra in an interview to a leading daily quoted that Nick is a perfect for Priyanka as he is funny, calm, normal, simple and he loves her.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood in director Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink. She will be featured alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. While Nick Jonas is busy in promoting his video song Right Now with Ralph Schulz.

