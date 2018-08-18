Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted heading out for a dinner date in Mumbai on Friday night with their respective families. According to the latest buzz, the duo will be having their Roka ceremony on August 18 in Mumbai today.

As Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gear up to take their relationship on the next level and make it official, the couple was spotted heading out for a dinner date on Friday night with their respective families. Walking in hand-in-hand with sweet smiles on their face, the duo looked very much in love and in awe of each other.

For the dinner date, the desi girl kept it casual and yet edgy with a chequered multi-layered dress paired with a diamond bracelet and matching heels while Nick Jonas looked dashing in a dark blue t-shirt and grey pants and paired it with black boots. Along with the couple, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and Nick’s parents Paul and Denise Jonas could also be spotted.

According to the latest buzz, Priyanka and Nick’s roka ceremony will be held on August 18 at 10 am (today). Speaking about the same, a source close to a leading daily revealed that the duo’s roka ceremony will be held at 10 am since the duo wanted to make things official the right way. This is the reason Nick’s parents have flown down to India and Priyanka’s family is hosting them.

From the Bollywood industry, Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudhary are likely to attend the event while Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor might give the event a miss. The roka ceremony is likely to be followed by a party in the evening.

