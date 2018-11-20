Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are just weeks away from tying the knot in what is sure to be a star-studded affair in the entertainment business. Before the duo tie the knot, Priyanka has partnered with Amazon to create her wedding registry. The actress shared a picture today on Instagram confirming the news.

The duo made their relationship official with a Roka ceremony in Mumbai and an engagement bash, which was hosted for the close friends. The global superstar Priyanka Chopra and Pop singer Nick Jonas share a very good bond. Nick Jonas specially came down to India where they got engaged with their respective families. The families of both celebrities found love in what we see a big disparity of culture and tradition. Nick Jonas made his new single ‘Right Now’ and it was to be inspired by his lady love. Priyanka Chopra is now vying for a small pie of the startup ecosystem.

Today, the actor announced that she has begun a new chapter in her life as a tech investor and will be investing in education company Holberton School and in dating and social media app Bumble. Priyanka said her investments in technology would skew heavily towards companies with an element of social impact, especially companies founded with women.

Everyone is keeping their tabs for this big wedding which is to be announced be the couple in the coming weeks.

