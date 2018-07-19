A reporter asked her if Chopras were serious about tying the knot between PeeCee and Nick Jonas. Replying to this, Madhu Chopra said that if they (media) becomes serious about their relationship they will also get serious about the marriage.

While the latest power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, were spotted celebrating former’s 36th birthday, her mother, Madhu Chopra was seen dodging the marriage plans of her daughter with Nick Jonas. While Madhu Chopra was attending an event, a reporter asked her if Chopras were serious about tying the knot between PeeCee and Nick Jonas. Replying to this, Madhu Chopra said that if they (media) becomes serious about their relationship they will also get serious about the marriage. The following statement by Priyanka Chopra’s mother comes after she had met Nick Jonas earlier while he was vacationing in India with his rumoured girlfriend.

During his vacations in Mumbai, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were also spotted at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding ceremonies.

Apart from attending several parties, the Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra also went to Goa for a quick getaway with her brother and sister Parineeti Chopra.

Speaking to DNA, Chopra said that she had just gone to attend a dinner party in Goa. She further added that there were 10 other different people so she didn’t get enough time to talk to him.

Previously, a report by Filmfare claimed that the two will be getting engaged within a month. The rumoured couple was recently spotted wearing matching rings.

The Bollywood star, which was last seen in Hollywood series Quantico, will be next seen in Isn’t It Romantic which is a romantic Hollywood movie.

Apart from this, the actor has a lot on her plate from Bollywood too. Priyanka Chopra has started shooting for Salman Khan starrer Bharat. If speculations are to be believed, Priyanka will also be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4.

