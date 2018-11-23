Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving with family and close friends. The couple took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures of the event which took place in India. Nick Jonas arrived in India to celebrate the event just before tying the knot with Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving in style. Both global stars took to Instagram to share a Thanksgiving post with friends and family. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sitting a very long table with friends and family. Priyanka Chopra is sitting on the right side of the table and Nick Jonas is sitting in the middle taking a look at everyone present. Priyanka Chopra is especially taking care of the American culture in which festivals are celebrated with family. Nick Jonas is seen sitting in the middle of the table, the dining table is placed outside in open where people can enjoy the dinner. The Americans commonly call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. The dinner has to served with family and close friends and the dinner includes pickles, green olives, celery, roast turkey, oyster stew, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, dressing, creamed asparagus tips, snowflake potatoes, baked carrots, hot rolls, fruit salad, mince meat pie, fruit cake, candies, grapes, apples, etc.

In a dimly lit photo, Nick smiled seated at the head of a romantically lit outdoor dining table.

His future wife sat to his right and held his hands while grinning broadly for the camera.

The duo made their relationship official with a Roka ceremony in Mumbai and an engagement bash, which was hosted for close friends. The global superstar Priyanka Chopra and Pop singer Nick Jonas share a very good bond. Nick Jonas specially came down to India where they got engaged with their respective families. The families of both celebrities found love in what we see a big disparity of culture and tradition. Nick Jonas made his new single ‘Right Now’ and it was to be inspired by his lady love. Priyanka Chopra is now vying for a small pie of the startup ecosystem.

