Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making all the right buzz with their sizzling chemistry. As the duo take some time off their busy schedule, they are spending some quality time with each other in Mexico. In the photos that have surfaced online, Priyanka and Nick look picture-perfect as a couple madly in love with each other.

After making their relationship official earlier this month with a roka and engagement ceremony, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending quality time with each other in Mexico. Post Priyanka’s cute social media PDA, the couple was spotted walking hand in hand in Malibu. In the photos, Priyanka looked stunning in a dark blue jumpsuit while Nick makes a classy style statement in a white t-shirt that read Namastey with navy pants, a black sling bag, backpack and a silver briefcase.

In the photos that surfaced on social media later in the day, Nick and Priyanka were accompanied by none other than Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. In the photos, Priyanka and Dwayne seemed engrossed in a conversation while Nick was walking ahead of them. Nick was raising temperatures in a mustard buttoned shirt styled with navy pants and a chequered shirt wrapped around his waist while Priyanka was looking fresh in a floral blue dress styled with a white shrug.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the couple will apparently tie the knot in Hawaii in the month of October. A source close to a leading daily stated that the duo want an intimate affair away from the paparazzi and Hawaii seems like the perfect destination. The Islands of Hawaii are also extremely special for Nick as he shot for both of his films Hawaii Five-0 and Jumanji there.

