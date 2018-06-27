Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken their relationship to the next level as the duo were recently spotted wearing identical rings. Recent reports suggest that the duo is planning to make their relationship official and get engaged by the end of July or August.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become the talk of the town with their sizzling chemistry and new-found love. After the duo made headlines with reports of their engagement by end of July or August, latest reports suggest that the starry couple has taken their relationship to the next level. On July 27, a report by a leading daily suggested that Priyanka and Nick have exchanged identical promise rings before making their alleged relationship official next month. One can spot the duo sporting the identical rings in the pictures from their recent outing in Mumbai, where Nick also met Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra.

According to the report, the duo waited for their family’s approval before taking their relationship to the next level. However, the promise rings worn by the love couple suggests that their families have given their approval to their relationship.

Before coming to India, PeeCee met Nick’s close friends and family at his cousin’s wedding in New Jersey. After the wedding celebrations, she was also spotted spending some quality time with Nick’s parents. When Nick Jonas’s elder brother Kevin Jonas was quipped by a leading daily about meeting Priyanka, he stated that Priyanka is super awesome.

On being asked to comment on their relationship, Kevin smartly avoided the question by saying that one would have to ask Nick about that. He added that they had met Priyanka in the past and she is super awesome but it is Nick’s personal life and it is he who can say whatever he wants to say.

However, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra refused to divulge further details and stated that when they had gone out for a dinner, then it was a group of 10 people. Thus, she could not get time to know him that much and added that it is too early to form an opinion.

