According to the latest buzz, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is all set to get engaged next month with her rumoured boyfriend and American singer Nick Jonas by end of July or August. Reports suggest that the duo decided to exchange rings during their recent trip to India, where the singer also met Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

As the lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turn heads with their sparkling chemistry, latest reports suggest that the duo are all set to take their relationship on the next level by getting engaged by end of July or August this year. As per the report by a leading daily, Priyanka and Nick, who was recently spotted in Goa vacationing with Parineeti Chopra and their close friends and family, decided to make their official during their recent trip to Mumbai, India.

After the desi girl walked hand-in-hand with the American singer to his cousin’s wedding where she also spent some quality time with his family, he has also met Priyanka’s mother during his recent trip to India. On being quipped about meeting Nick, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra stated that she could not get enough time to know Nick that well since they had gone out on a dinner with a group of ten people.

When asked about her views on him, she added that this was the first time that she had met the American singer and it is too early to form an opinion. Nick Jonas came to India to meet Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and attend the house-warming party of her sea-facing bungalow, which was also attended by Bollywood celebrities like Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

While the relationship rumours about the duo starting doing rounds after they arrived last year’s Met Gala in Ralph Lauren ensemble, the reports got confirmed after the duo were spotted together at the Memorial Day followed by their multiple dates and public appearances that followed.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with her upcoming Hollywood project Isn’t It Romantic after which she will start shooting for Salman Khan’s Bharat which also stars Bollywood actors like Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

