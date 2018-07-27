Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who has now become an international star after featuring on a number of projects like American series Quantico and Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, will soon be getting hitched to her longtime beau Nick Jonas who is a popular American singer. The news of their engagement has spread like a wild fire and soon after the reports of them being engaged started doing rounds on social media, another breaking news has taken social media by storm.

The lovebirds will be getting hitched in October this year, according to latest media reports. According to speculations, Priyanka Chopra has also backed out from Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat for the same reason as she has to tie the knot with Nick in October this year.

Although Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have not given any official statement regarding the same, several media reports have suggested that PeeCee and Nick will exchange their wedding vows this year in October.

Rumours of Priyanka’s relationship with Nick started doing rounds on social media 2 months ago. They both were spotted on several occasions displaying PDA and Nick even accompanied Priyanka to her recent visit to Mumbai where he met PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra.

They have been captured on several lunch and dinner dates and Nick even made Priyanka’s birthday very special for her. Pictures of Nick and Priyanka have gone viral on social media and now their fans are extremely happy to know that the two are getting hitched soon.

Bharat’s director Ali Abbas Zafar on Friday morning gave a hint about Priyanka getting married by tweeting that she has opted out of the film for a very special reason and she informed them in Nick of time. It has now been obvious that Priyanka has big plans for her special day and we are all very excited!

