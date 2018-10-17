Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding date is finally out. The couple is all set to tie the knot in Jodhpur. The wedding will have a 3-day function in November. The couple has taken the charge for each and every detail of their wedding and have taken personally confirmed Jodhpur as their destination wedding. Earlier, a speculation was rife that the couple might exchange their wedding vows in Hawaii.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to exchange their wedding vows in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: Speculation was rife about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding, now finally, putting rest to all the rumours, as per sources, the couple’s wedding date has been locked. According to a leading daily, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will have a 3-day function and it will take place in Jodhpur i.e, from 30th November to 2nd December. As per a leading daily, both Priyanka and Nick have taken the personal charge to look into every detail of the wedding ceremony. The couple has personally selected the location for their destination wedding.

The couple recently visited Jodhpur to finalise the venue for their wedding. The couple even visited her friend Sudeep Dutt to celebrate his birthday. Various photographs started surfacing on the Internet where the couple can be seen happily posing for the cameras.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged their engagement rings on 18th August 2018. Following which, the much-in-love couple headed to Los Angeles, Mexico, Mumbai to spend some quality time together. Various photographs started doing the rounds on the Internet.

Praising about Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra said that would be son-in-law, Nick is calm and mature. Also, he’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family loves him. He’s polite and respectful towards elders.

Talking about the wedding, Madhu Chopra said that she wished to have a traditional Indian wedding. She started the Roka with a puja, which is important to me. She said that she is modern but at heart, she is quite conservative.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will feature in The Sky is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. She has also bagged a Hollywood film, Isn’t it Romantic? along with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Liam Hemsworth and Betty Gilpin. She will also be seen in ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ starring Chris Pratt, the shooting of which has been delayed indefinitely.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More