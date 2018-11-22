Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding: After Deepveer it's now the turn of Priyanka and Nick to get married. It seems their family members are more excited to celebrate the auspicious ceremony. Recently, Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra was spotted talking to the paparazzi about her love and affection for the city Jodhpur.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding: It seems like wedding season is on in Bollywood. When fans can’t get over Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s whimsical wedding pictures, the next couple, wedding preparations have started. After Priyanka Chopra’s first ceremony in New York and bachelorette party in Amsterdam, the actress mom Madhu Chopra has arrived Jodhpur for the preparations. Though the wedding is expected to be on 2nd December, the ceremonies like mehendi and sangeet will begin from November 29.

Short while ago Madhu Chopra was spotted talking to the paparazzi. In the video, she expresses her love for the city and has left the entire world , to choose this as the wedding venue.

The wedding will take place at the luxurious Umaid Bhawan Palace which costs $60,000 a night. The Palace offers various services like Butler service, Couple’s Massage room and many other.Priyanka and Nick began dating this year and soon the couple got engaged in August.

Currently, Priyanka is shooting for her upcoming film, post to which she will leave for Jodhpur soon.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful Bollywood actresses who has now become a global star after featuring in many Hollywood projects as well. She is the former Miss World and one of the most bankable actresses.

