Priyanka Chopra was again spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas, this time twining in white and enjoying a biking date together in New York. But they were not alone, accompanying them were Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and his girlfriend and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

It seems Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become inseparable. After seen together during Priyanka’s short trip to India, Quantico star was seen celebrating July 4 on a small bike ride date with rumoured boyfriend in New York City.

Unfazed by the public attention, both were seen cycling in the city, but they were not alone this time, accompanying them were Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and his girlfriend and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. The duo was spotted by many fans on this cycling date and clicked photos of them together.

Twining in white, both are looking stunning and their photos have flooded the internet. Just like the other photos, the rumoured couple is walking hand-in-hand and flaunting the bond in every photo.

Priyanka Chopra has not tried to shy away from making public appearances with the American singer though they have not made any comment about their relationship publically.

Just a few days back, Priyanka reportedly hosted a lavish dinner for Nick. The duo then spent some time with Priyanka’s family and friends. It is during the trip that Priyanka’s fans got to know a bit about the Quantico actor feeling for the singer. Recently PeeCee posted a photo on her Instagram story calling Nick as one of her favourite men.

Warming my heart to a trillion 😍❤️ A post shared by ❤️PRI&NICK❤️ (@choprajonas) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:41am PDT

So elegant looking A post shared by ❤️PRI&NICK❤️ (@choprajonas) on Jul 3, 2018 at 7:14pm PDT

