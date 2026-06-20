Priyanka Chopra-Angelina Jolie Collaboration Confirmed: Here’s What We Know So Far

Priyanka Chopra-Angelina Jolie Collaboration: Priyanka Chopra has just stormed both Bollywood and Hollywood with her recent interview. According to news in the industry, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now revealed plans of working with Angelina Jolie, an Oscar winning actress and director.

This revelation is making noise all over the industry and social media, but here we have brought to you all we know so far about the new announcement.

Priyanka Chopra Fortune India Interview

According to an interview with Fortune India recently, Priyanka has revealed that a venture by both her and Angelina Jolie will soon be taking off. Though she didn’t hold back when sharing the news, the actress was clever in keeping her information vague and open-ended.

Priyanka mentioned that she would be working on something with Angelina Jolie, but without going into specifics about whether the two will come together for a film, an expensive advertising campaign, or a massive philanthropic venture worldwide. As part of the conversation, Priyanka mentioned Angelina Jolie as one of the reasons for her success, putting her among other industry heavyweights such as Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek.

Nick Jonas’ Influence on Her Global Scale

This statement comes amid a period wherein Priyanka’s international presence is increasingly becoming focused on self-curated content and prestige positioning. As Priyanka reflected on her journey from the early stage of her career to her present one, she shared an important lesson learned from her husband, musician Nick Jonas. In his words borrowed from Beyoncé, Nick said to her that she was finally on the other side of her sacrifice.

It simply means that Priyanka could now dictate terms. Priyanka admitted that while she was in the midst of crossing over to Hollywood, her scripts were never tailored-made for her. Now, she is at a point wherein she can choose her partners, purchase intellectual property, and lead her own projects through Purple Pebble Pictures.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Film Slate

The Jolie collaboration is one aspect of an incredibly crowded global schedule for the actor. Domestically speaking, Priyanka has been busy shooting final sequences of the much-hyped pan-Indian action and adventure epic directed by S.S. Rajamouli called Varanasi. This huge-budget production costing between ₹1,200–1,400 crore ($135–150 million) is a globetrotting adventure that was filmed in Georgia, Antarctica, Africa, and Hyderabad and stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in leading roles before its theatrical release across the world on April 7, 2027.

Internationally speaking, her schedule is set to include a soon-to-be-released co-production that would see her appear onscreen alongside none other than The Lord of the Rings actor Orlando Bloom. In addition, she will be seen working with director Mira Nair in an eagerly awaited biographical drama titled Amri, in addition to starring in Nicholas Stoller’s highly anticipated feature titled Judgment Day with Will Ferrell and Zac Efron. Be it as a hard-hitting action thriller, fashion collaboration, or even a humanitarian cause with backing from the United Nations, there can be no doubt that the collaboration marks another high point in Priyanka’s Hollywood career journey.

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