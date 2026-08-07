Priyanka Chopra Announces Next Hollywood Film Bluefly With Gladiator Star Russell Crowe

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of the world’s biggest names in entertainment, will add to her list of international ventures by making another move into Hollywood. Announcing the deal through her Instagram page under the caption “Onto the next,” the actress confirmed that she will be working alongside actor Russell Crowe on the sci-fi action-thriller Bluefly.

It will be a character-driven story, and the two actors will front a talented group of people in the high-concept film. Nick Jonas, husband to Priyanka Chopra, was the first to congratulate her on this movie collaboration as it heads into the Toronto International Film Festival pre-sales.

What Is The Plot Of Priyanka Chopra And Russell Crowe’s Sci-Fi Thriller Bluefly?







Based in the rough Congo landscape, the movie Bluefly is centred on a mourning United Nations translator who gets suddenly conscripted into an intelligence mission involving a clandestine operation. The purpose of this mission is the search and retrieval of a very strange plane that apparently has no existence.

While moving upriver against the hostile militia, the extraction mission quickly turns into a battle for survival. As the team moves closer to the plane, they become aware that they were never supposed to bring it back alive.

Who Is Directing And Writing Bluefly?

The sci-fi thriller will be directed by Nimród Antal, who has become famous through films such as Predators and episodes of Stranger Things. “This movie will be an intense, scary and mind-blowing thriller,” Antal said, highlighting his thrill at working with an ensemble of actors featuring Crowe and Chopra Jonas.

The script written by David Frigerio (Beast), William Eubank (Underwater), and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle). The movie will have financial backing from Highland Film Group, along with Polite Society and Broken Open Pictures. Filming is set to start later this year in Australia’s Gold Coast.

What Other Global Projects Are On Priyanka Chopra’s Current Slate?

With its latest huge addition, Priyanka Chopra’s growing roster around the world gets even busier. The star has just finished filming the action film “Heads of State” with Idris Elba and John Cena as well as the pirate adventure movie “The Bluff.”

In the realm of Indian cinema, Chopra has been shooting for her time-travel action epic “Varanasi” by SS Rajamouli with actor Mahesh Babu. “Varanasi,” set for release in April 2027, will soon be followed by the camera start-up of Bluefly.

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