Priyanka Chopra recently made an appearance in New York Fashion Week. For the event, Priyanka opted for a Michael Kors' ensemble making a bold style statement. The actor, who got hitched to American singer Nick Jonas last year in December, will be seen shortly in the Netflix original Isn't It Romantic.

Isn’t It Romantic Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently occupied with the promotions of her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic that is set to release on Netflix on February 28. The actor has been attending all the events and TV shows ahead of the film release back to back. The former Miss World recently attended the New York Fashion Week and was seen donning a Michael Kors’ensemble.

Playing a pivotal role in Isn’t It Romantic, Priyanka will be seen alongside Rebel Wilson in the lead role. The actor also made an appearance and walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Furthermore, she also appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Show, Good Morning America and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Although the actor did not walk the red carpet at the Grammys this year, she along with her husband Nick did attend a few pre-Grammy parties to support their friends. The high on success actress will now get back to work to resume the shoot of her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink in India. The film is being directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Micheal Kors also shared a compilation video of the show with glimpses of Chopra. The actor made a style statement in a grey ensemble paired with black stockings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rcu2AAjdTjE

