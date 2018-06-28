Bollywood celebs attend Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's engagement ceremony with beau Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra. The Quantico star took to her official Instagram to share a photo of her with the couple. She wrote, "Congratulations Akash and Shloka!! Such a beautiful ceremony... Mehendi hai rachne wali.. love you both. Pre pre-engagement party."

Bollywood celebs attended the Mehendi ceremony of Shloka Mehta at Ambani’s residence in Mumbai. Quantico star Priyanka Chopra was also present at the function. Interestingly, the B-Town beauty was accompanied by beau Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra. The actor took to her official Instagram account to share a lovely picture of her with the couple. She wrote, “Congratulations Akash and Shloka!! Such a beautiful ceremony… Mehendi hai rachne wali.. love you both. Pre pre-engagement party❤.”

The eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani will exchange the wedding band with her college love Shloka Mehta on Saturday, June 30, 2018. As per sources, Shahrukh Khan will host the star-studded engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Zero star Shahrukh Khan will also perform on Bollywood songs. Reports are doing the round that other Bollywood celebs will also perform at the ceremony.

Take a look at the stunning photos of Priyanka Chopra:

Although, the star attended the ceremony with boyfriend Nick Jonas but she preferred not to share any photo or story with him. Well, the news of lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas getting engaged next month is doing the rounds for past few weeks. The Quantico beauty has been spotted with singer Nick Jonas attending family functions in the United States and India. The two were recently spotted in Goa having fun with beau Jonas, Parineeti Chopra and other close family friends.

