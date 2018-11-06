Priyanka Chopra bachelorette party: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is having a blast on her bachelorette party with her girl gang and these latest photos are a proof. The latest ones to hop in the party in Amsterdam are none other than Priyanka's cousin sister and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and close friend Isha Ambani.

As the wedding date inches closer, Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is leaving no stone unturned to enjoy her last days of singledom with her girl gang. The recent addition to Priyanka’s squad is none other than her cousin sister Parineeti Chopra and close friend Isha Ambani. On November 6, Priyanka took to her official Instagram account to share photos in which the ladies can be seen dressed in red and black while the bride-to-be is glowing in a white dreamy feather gown.

In the photos, while Parineeti has opted for a red and black dress which she has styled with a buckled belt tied around her waist and a black overcoat, Isha Ambani is looking classy as ever in a white and black jumpsuit. Needless to say, the girl gang looks picture-perfect in the photos.

Along with the photos, Priyanka has also shared photos in which she can be seen flaunting her dress for the night. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Priyanka called herself ‘Featherweight Champion of the world’.

Before this, Priyanka shared photos and videos in which she can be seen having the time of her life with her close friends Sophie Turner, Srishti Behl Arya, Tamanna Dutt, Natasha Pal, Chanchal D’Souza and Dana Supnick.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s big day, reports are rife that the duo will have two wedding ceremonies honouring each other’s faith. The traditional Hindu ceremony is speculated to take place on December 2 in Jodhpur with 1500-2000 guests in attendance. Just a few days ago, Priyanka also had a grand bridal shower that was attended by not just her and Nick’s family and friends but also Sonali Bendre and Neetu Kapoor.

