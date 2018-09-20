Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra who was recently in limelight for all good reason is all set to entertain her huge fan following worldwide. Well, the beauty who got engaged to Nick Jonas last month is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic. Although the star is in America, Priyanka Chopra’s production house is all set to release its first Assamese movie Bhoga Khirikee. Helmed by Jahnu Barua, the film is bankrolled by Purple Pebble Pictures and Shahnaab Alam’s Easterly Entertainment. Bhoga Khirikee will hit the theatres on October 26 and will also premiere at the Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra on October 25, this year.

The announcement of movie release was made on Wednesday, September 19 t a conference in the presence of Pabitra Margherita, Jyoti Chitraban, Monita Borgohain, Madhu Chopra, Alam, Barua, Zerifa Wahid, Ibson Lal Baruah, Anindita Paul, Phatik Baruah and Sartaj Alam. Bhoga Khirikee stars Seema Biswas, Joy Kashyap, Sanjay Khargharia, Kasvi Sharma, Mohammed Ali Shah and Bishnu Khargharia.

The director of the movie Barua in an interview with IANS was noted saying that the film is based on a young village woman who experiences socio-politically volatile. He further added that although Chopra stepped in for the film but the audience is praising the subject and issues that have been depicted in the film. Barua was noted saying that Bhoga Khirikee focuses on the social problem. In the films, the main graph is humanity and the cause of humanity. The producer of the film believes that the just like other films, Bhoga Khirikee will be accepted by the audience.

