As Priyanka Chopra's bikini photos continue to set the Internet on fire, Sophie Turner is stealing all the limelight with her comment on the photo. The photo is making the social media users exclaim that the J Sisters are truly on fire. Sophie Turner recently tied the knot with Joe Jonas.

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making the most of the time in Tuscany and treating their fans with some picture perfect photos and videos. After dancing to their own beats while enjoying a beautiful sunset, Priyanka treated everyone with some jaw-dropping photos from clicked her husband and, needless to say, they are taking social media by storm. Dressed in a white monokini, Priyanka looks uber-hot as she poses by the pool holding a cocktail.

While the Internet goes gaga over Priyanka’s hotness and beauty in the photos, it is Game Of Thrones fame actor Sophie Turner who is stealing all the attention with her saucy comment. Bringing her A game on, Sophie commented, “All you ladies pop yo (booties) like this” and added the fire emojis.

Soon after Sophie left the comment, the Internet applauded her remark as the best comment ever and added that the queen in the north approved. Along with Sophie, celebrities like Esha Gupta, Prabal Gurung and Anjula Acharia also left interesting comments on the photo. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas share an as amazing bond as the Jonas Brothers and call themselves J Sisters.

After Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s dreamy wedding in Paris, Priyanka shared a photo on her official Instagram account. In the caption, the actor wrote that Sophie and Joe are truly the happiest people she knows. Wishing their life to be everything they want it to be, she congratulated the couple. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

