Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra has a piece of good news for fans! With a super storyline, the diva is prepping for her comeback in Bollywood. The movie titled The Sky Is Pink will mark Priyanka Chopra's comeback. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie will showcase Priyanka Chopra as a 13-year-old. The Sky Is Pink will also star Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasin and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Here's what Priyanka Chopra has to say about her role in the film!

Bollywood’s power girl Priyanka Chopra will soon dazzle on screens marking her comeback in the industry. In the year 2016, Priyanka Chopra impressed everyone with her splendid performance in Jai Gangaajal. The crime thriller directed by Prakash Jha showcased in a completely different avatar, leaving fans stunned. Since then, she has not appeared in any Hindi film as she went to West for other International projects but now, our desi girl is all set to buzz the Bollywood with her latest movie.

Priyanka Chopra is going to be back with a bang in her upcoming Bollywood movie which is going to be a biographical drama titled The Sky Is Pink. Revolving around the life of Aisha Chaudhary, a normal girl who went into motivational speaking after being diagnosed with a deadly disease at her early teens. With this uniquely superb storyline, Priyanka Chopra will collaborate with Shonali Bose for the very first time.

Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most successful actors of the industry and has given many promising performances. Fans are waiting for an addition to the list of her outstanding work in Bollywood. While a media interaction, Piggy chops even talked about it and said that the movie will showcase a unique bent on death with the tragic story of parents losing their kid to an incurable disease. Concluding it, she said that she was able to sink her teeth in the part. The movie will also feature some other refined Bollywood actors including Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasin and Rohit Saraf in key roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More