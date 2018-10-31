Priyanka Chopra bridal shower: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is going to be a happy bride and her latest photos from her bridal shower are proof. Attended by her close friends and family, the bridal shower was also attended by Sonali Bendre and Neetu Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor shared photos from the bash on her official Instagram account. Have a look at the photos here-

Priyanka Chopra bridal shower: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower was a star-studded affair. As the diva partied the night away just days before her wedding with American singer Nick Jonas, the bash was also attended by Sonali Bendre and Neetu Kapoor. On October 30, Neetu Kapoor took to her official Instagram account to share photos from the eventful and fun night.

In the photo, Neetu and Sonali can be seen posing along with Priyanka. While the two ladies look dazzling in red and can be seen twinning with each other, Priyanka is a sight to behold in a shimmery white Marchesa gown. To style the look, Priyanka reportedly wore a 10 crore worth Tiffany jewellery. While sharing the photo, Neetu wrote in the caption that it was a lovely evening at Tiffany’s.

Organised at Tiffany’s, Priyanka’s bridal shower was no short of absolute perfection. If the latest report by Vogue is to be believed, the guests present at the event received goodie bags that contained monogrammed passport cases, mini cakes that were shaped like Tiffany boxes and a bottle of champagne.

The guests of the special night, arranged by her bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia, were Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Miller Jonas, brother-in-law Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas, Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyongó and many more.

After the event, the global star also took to her official Instagram account to share photos from her bridal shower. In the caption, Priyanka thanked her bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia along with her friends and family for making her feel loved and making the occasion special. Several photos from her bridal shower have gone viral and are taking social media by storm.

According to the latest buzz, the wedding will be a four-day affair from November 29 to December 2, 2018. It is likely to be held at Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur.

