Priynka chopra's bridal shower at Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York City was grand affair. The bash was attended by the close friends and family members. Various photographs and videos are doing the rounds on the Internet. The Quantico actor can be seen beaming with happiness. She has even shared a set of photographs on her social media handle.

Priyanka Chopra inside bridal shower: Quantico actor dances her heart out with her mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower was no less than a grand bash. It was attended by all her close friends and family members. The big fat bash was held at Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York City. Several photographs are surfacing on social media from the same where she can be seen rejoicing. Not just that, she has even shared a set of photographs on her Instagram. She mentioned in one of the photographs that on the day of bridal shower day the party had everything. From love to laughter, the room was full of amazing ladies and some special gentlemen. She has even thanked her friends, family members and Tiffany company including filmmaker Mubina Rattonsey and her manager Anjula Acharia for throwing her such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules.

Dressed in white flared off shoulder gown she looked fabulous in her gown. With minimal make up and accessories she pulled of her outfit with utmost confidence and attitude.

The social media is flooded with various inside photographs and videos. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas’ mother Denise Miller-Jonas also equally looked happy as they danced in joy. There is one dance video of Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra which has taken the Internet by storm.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in Jodhpur. As per sources, the couple has personally chosen the destination for their wedding and are taking care of the same meticulously.

Ever since the couple exchanged their rings in the month of August in the presence of close friend and family members, the duo is making sure to spend quality time together. From Los Angeles, Mexico to Mumbai, the much in love couple are inseparable from each other.

The duo first met at the annual Met Gala in 2017. Since then, the couple has become favourite celebrities of paparazzi.

