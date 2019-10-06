Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss a chance to flaunt their love on social media. Priyanka Chopra revealed how she manages her work and marriage at the same time during the promotion of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink.

Priyanka Chopra ties not with Hollywood singer Nick Jonas on the December 1 last year, the couple is known for their PDA on social media. The couple with holds different Nationality had to face many problems to keep their relationship and it was very difficult for them to get married but the couple took a decision and doing great to maintain it.

Currently, PeeCee is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra is working hard for the success of her film and on the other hand, she was questioned about her marriage on the promotional events. But PeeCee looked clear on her thoughts and strongly answer the questions of the fans.

Priyanka was asked how she managed her marriage with her work, Barfi actress replied that she and Nick have some rules in a relationship and they have to follow them at any cost. She added that her marriage is kind of a modern time long-distance relationship which needs time and love, and if you love each other you need to make efforts so that your relationship will work.

Priyanka said that she shared a pure bonding with husband Nick Jonas and he is not just a husband to him, he is a best friend. However, they face time zone difference and stay busy in the work but they do not cross two weeks without informing about every detail of them to each other. She said that she can call him any time for anything and Nick will be available to listen to her.

Talking about the film, The Sky Is Pink is a love story that was narrated by their daughter who faced pulmonary fibrosis since birth, she considered herself a villain in love story of her parents. The story is based on the real-life of Aisha Chowdhary who became the motivational speakers and spreads the message to love yourself.

