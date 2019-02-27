Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram account to share an adorable photo with Nick Jonas and captioned it stating that he is her best travel buddy. PeeCee will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Have a look at her latest photo with Nick Jonas here.

Priyanka Chopra is back in India after attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party with her husband Nick Jonas. Calling Nick her best travel buddy, Chopra shared an adorable photo on her official Instagram account. Not knowing the reason for their return, we are speculating that the lovebirds have come back to India for PeeCee’s upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is pink or maybe her other work commitments.

Priyanka is also expected to attend Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding that will reportedly take place in March. However, the Quantico actor seems to be skipping their pre-wedding bash in Switzerland where many Bollywood stars have already reached. Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among others are some of the celebrities who have been spotted having a gala time at the pre-wedding ceremonies.

Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which will also star Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. The film recently got a release date. It is slated to hit the theatres on October 11 this year.

Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back.. ❤️🇮🇳💋 @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/PSnbx9msTn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 26, 2019

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most celebrated actors, singer, film producer, philanthropist, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. One of India’s highest-paid and most popular celebrities, Chopra has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, she was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Shri, and Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. In 2017 and 2018, Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More