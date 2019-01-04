Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are presently enjoying their vacations in Switzerland. It's Nick Jonas who is enjoying the most in the beautiful snow-clad mountains. The American singer took to Instagram to share a video where he can be seen flaunting his skiing skills. But what is grabbing our more attention is his beloved wife Priyanka Chopra'a compliment for Nick. Check out Priyanka Chopra's reaction for his husband.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have hardly left any opportunity in showering their love on each other. Be it social media or a simple outing, the duo have always caught our attention for their PDAs. This time too, Nick Jonas has shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen flaunting his skiing skills. Priyanka Chopra who has always complimented on his husband’s photos, this time too, she praised as ‘So Hot’ in the comments section. This post is a proof that two just can’t get enough of each other.

The newlyweds are presently enjoying their honeymoon in Switzerland. The couple got married n December at Umaid Bhawan. After the wedding, the couple hosted three receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The first reception took place where PM Modi was invited. The second reception was held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai for the closed ones while in the third reception the Bollywood celebrities attended at the same venue. The two got engaged in the month of August in a private ceremony.

The two looked extremely beautiful together on their D-day. As per reports, the two met during the Met Gala 2017. Later, the couple made headlines for their frequent outings.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood win Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink . She will be next seen along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

