American series actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to change her name on Thursday, December 6, 2018. A photograph is surfacing of Priyanka Chopra' Instagram handle on the social media. The couple exchanged their wedding vows at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

After the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Piggy Chops has changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She took to Instagram to inform his fans about the same. Now, Mrs. Jonas’ Instagram handle reads as Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged their married vows on December 1 and 2 according to Christain and Hindu rituals at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. Several videos and photographs surfaced on the Internet and went viral. In an interview to a leading daily, Nick talked about his emotions before the wedding. he revealed that the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, and especially during the Western wedding.

Every single detail regarding the wedding grabbed our attention. From their wedding attire to the menu, the paparazzi left no stone unturned to cover the wedding. The couple also hosted a wedding reception in Delhi where all the top notch and renowned names graced the event. A reception in Mumbai is also scheduled to take place for all the Bollywood celebrities.

Priyanka and Nick first met at Vanity Fair Oscars Party. However, it was at Met Gala 2017, that the two made their public appearance together. Ever since the couple started dating each other and got officially engaged in a traditional roka ceremony on August 18.

In an interview to a leading daily, Priyanka Chopra revealed about her fairytale love story. From the first conversation to her proposal day, she talked about every single detail regarding the same. She told it was not at Met Gala, but days before they exchanged messages on the social media. Not just that, on the proposal night, she took around 45 seconds before saying yes to American pop singer.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be returning to Bollywood in Shonali Bose’ Sky is Pink. In Priyanka Chopra starrer, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim will also be featured.

