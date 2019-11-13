Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the fourth part of the epic Indian action flick superhero film Krish. In the film, she is starred opposite the lead actor, Hrithik Roshan and will be seen doing some action sequence in it.

Priyanka Chopra went down on the nostalgic way and posted a picture of her Quantico shoot and compared it to her upcoming film’s shoot The White Tiger. Priyanka wrote the caption for the picture while mentioning that the work is the same either it is then or it is now. Where then is referred to the Quantico day and now refers to the shoot of The White Tiger.

She while surfing down through her old memories posted a picture comparing her days from Quantico to shooting her latest web series for Netflix, The White Tiger. The actress was preparing her notes and rehearsing for her upcoming Netflix project The White Tiger.

In the first picture, she is carrying a black slit dress in a graveyard and is looking immensely beautiful while holding a paper in her hand, and that type of plot indicates that it was from the actress’s American show Quantico.

The second picture depicts Priyanka Chopra in a selfie wearing a smoke mask having a pen in hand, that states the actress is doing her homework for her upcoming web- series while sitting in a car. The picture depicts the current day situation where the actress is reading the script and making her some notes to act with weight. This upcoming web- series is based on a book by ace writer Arvind Adiga who also won the Booker Prize.

Referring to her future, the actress will be seen in the fourth part of the epic Indian action flick superhero film Krish. In the film, she is starred opposite the lead actor, Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Rakesh Roshan. This film is expected to hit the box office by December 2020, near around Christmas time as stated by the director in an interview.

Also, in a video released by the makers Walt Disney, Priyanka Chopra will be giving her voice to the character of Elsa in animated sequel Frozen 2. The film is about to hit the theatres on November 22.

