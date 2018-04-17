After much delay, speculations, and rumors, Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady for the period film Bharat. The film also stars Salman Khan and is the official adaptation of 2014 Korean film Ode to My Father and will see Salman Khan in multiple looks.

There have been immense speculations about the leading lady for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, while many names were going around, the rumor mills have been finally put to rest. Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Bharat is Priyanka’s homecoming to Bollywood after having proved herself as a performer in a global TV show, Quantico, and in Hollywood. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture, spans over seven decades and travels the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist globally today and a perfect fit for the film as she brings to the table her incredible talent and international appeal.” Divulging more about the Quantico actor’s role in Bharat, he added, “Bharat is a mature, subtle love story and her character is the soul of the film. She stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman in his journey and is the catalyst who triggers what will be a turning point in the plot.”

Priyanka and Salman were last seen together in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) and God Tussi Great Ho (2008). Priyanka Chopra is excited to work with Ali after Gunday, “Bharat it is! I’m looking forward to shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I’ve learned a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I’m also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat. To all my well-wishers who’ve been so patient and supportive, thank you for your constant support and I’ll see you all at the movies!”

Work begins on #Bharat in freezing london , home for some days , may god bless us all. pic.twitter.com/lpouj8xiz0 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) February 19, 2018

Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 Korean film Ode to My Father, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man. Salman will be seen sporting five different looks in the movie as it chronicles his journey from the age of 8 to 65. The film will be shot in Spain, Abu Dhabi, Punjab, and Delhi.

The period drama is scheduled for Eid 2019 release and before that, the fans of Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan will experience his charisma on the silver screen in Remo D’Souza’s thriller Race 3 also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol among others.

