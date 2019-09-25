In a recent interview, The Sky Is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra confirmed that she has not signed any film with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Priyanka is currently busy promoting her upcoming Bollywood film featuring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2019.

The Sky Is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra recently confirmed in an interview that she won’t be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project Gangubai and it seems Sanjay is keen on working with Alia Bhatt after Inshallah got shelved. Fans were quite disappointed with the news of Inshallah getting shelved, the film featured Alia Bhatt alongside Salman Khan but was later called off due to various reasons.

Earlier, it was said that Inshallah will be made but without Salman Khan, however, now Alia Bhatt will be seen in Bhansali’s Gangubai. As per reports, there were speculations that Priyanka will be seen playing the role of female gangster Gangubai Kothewali in the film but that role will be played by Alia Bhatt now.

Priyanka said she hasn’t signed any Bollywood film after The Sky Is Pink and is already working on two Hollywood films right now. She also mentioned that she’s a big fan of Sanjay Bhansali and will always remain his fan. Priyanka has already worked with him in Bajirao Mastani alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The intense love story was a big hit and got a positive response from fans and film critics.

On the work front, Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar starrer The Sky Is Pink is all set to release on October 11, 2019. The movie also features former actor Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on a true story and is co-produced by Priyanka itself. The film was also screened at TIFF and got a standing ovation from fans. Makers of the film released the trailer a few weeks ago and it has got a positive response from fans.

