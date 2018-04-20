Padmaavat co-star Priyanka Chopra congratulates Deepika Padukone for entering Time's list of 100 most influential people. The actress took to her Twitter account to wish friends Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli. The Quantico star posted a throwback picture of her own Time 100 cover with a caption, #TBT to my @Time 100 cover two years ago. Congratulations to everyone on this year’s #Time100 list! Happy to have had the opportunity to share my thoughts about Meghan Markle, one of this year’s honorees and my friend, with the world.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star Deepika Padukone adds to the league of being on Time’s list of 100 Most Influential People of 2018. On April 19, the announcement of Padukone being one of the influential women came to notice. Many celebrities including her Padmaavat co-worker Priyanka Chopra took to her official Twitter handle to congratulate the Bollywood sensation. She not only wished Deepika Padukone but also called her a friend. The two who once considered each other rivals as per the reports were soon seen gelling up well in the most controversial movie Padmaavat.

Not only Deepika Padukone, PeeCee even congratulated Indian cricket captain and Anushka Sharma’s husband Virat Kohli for making it to the same list, she tweeted, “So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent.” She even posted a throwback of her own Time 100 cover with a caption, “#TBT to my @Time 100 cover two years ago. Congratulations to everyone on this year’s #Time100 list! Happy to have had the opportunity to share my thoughts about Meghan Markle, one of this year’s honorees and my friend, with the world.”

So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list.. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 19, 2018

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela star Deepika Padukone in a series of posts on her Instagram account thanked XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel. She captioned, “forever grateful!🙏🏽 @vindiesel #TIME100 @time”

