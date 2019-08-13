After being called hypocrite and responding to Pakistani woman calling out on her, Priyanka Chopra tells her to 'not yell and embarrass yourself.' Controversy matter escalates and an online petition to remove her as the UNICEF goodwill ambassador seeks more signatures.

The case of Priyanka Chopra being called hypocrite during a tense confrontation has escalated as she has been accused of promoting nuclear war between home country India and neighboring country Pakistan. Chopra who has been appointed as the UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2016 expressed her support for Indian Armed Forces during airstrike over the disputed region of Kashmir.

India retaliated by conducting airstrikes on Pakistan for a suicide car bombing which led to the death of more than 40 troop personals earlier this year. Priyanka Chopra took to her twitter handle and tweeted Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces. As the tweet came biting back, Priyanka Chopra in the confrontation said that war is not the answer and I am against it but I am patriotic.

The woman who questioned her and called her a hypocrite was later identified as Ayesh malik who accused Priyanka of encouraging a nuclear war between two neighboring countries. She said that you are a UNICEF ambassador of peace and encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan is being a hypocrite.

Priyanka Chopra is asked about her controversial support of the Indian Armed Forces as a UN Ambassador and her tweet at a time when tensions with Pakistan were at an all-time high at #beautycon. (via @Spishaa) 1/ pic.twitter.com/lheJ3lMWEv — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) August 11, 2019

The security team at the convention took away the mic from Malik who couldn’t complete her question but to this Priyanka, Chopra cooly said: “I hear you whenever you are done venting.” Furthermore, Chopra explained to her that she doesn’t want a war as she has many friends in Pakistan.

Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible. — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

To explain herself further Quantico actor said that “I am in the middle ground just as you so stop yelling and embarrassing yourself, we all are here for love.” Things escalated after this very quickly and an online petition for removing her as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador after this incident had more than 1,00,000 signatures. Check out what people think of her comment here:

Priyanka Chopra is incredibly condescending & arrogant: “girl, don’t yell, don’t embarrass yourself”. Also, imagine responding with “I have Pakistani friends” after being asked about supporting war between the two nuclear powers. pic.twitter.com/bLk8005dK6 — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) August 12, 2019

priyanka’s got the most obviously cynical facade of social justice, human rights, and feminism ive pretty much ever seen — ahmed ali akbar (@radbrowndads) August 12, 2019

still thinking about priyanka saying "girl don't yell stop embarrassing yourself" the fucking audacity — Tabir Akhter (@tabir) August 12, 2019

Priyanka Chopra being a UN ambassador is a JOKE. She doesn’t deserve that authority. She ridiculed the Pakistani woman who had the courage to speak aloud and instead of replying with respect, Chopra says “are you done venting?” VENTING. Revoke her of this position. — s 🍞 (@s190_) August 12, 2019

