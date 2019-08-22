Priyanka Chopra controversy: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has supported Priyanka Chopra amid facing backlash for supporting Indian Army. As Pakistan Human Rights Commission seeks the removal of her UN Goodwill ambassador status, Kangana has said that it is not an easy choice to make.

Priyanka Chopra controversy: After being caught up in a storm for supporting Indian Army, Bollywood actor turned global star Priyanka Chopra has found support in Kangana Ranaut. Defending her co-star statement, Kangana has said in an interaction with a news portal that it is not an easy choice to make when one is stuck between your duty and emotions. You cannot limit your identity to one nation being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador but how many of us choose our heart over mind every day.

While many celebrities have decided to maintain a safe distance from the controversy, Kangana’s statement proves that she is not the one to shy away from supporting her peers. In the past, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra have shared the screen space in films like Krrish 3 and Fashion.

Recently, Pakistan Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari sent a letter to the UN seeking to remove Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill ambassador. In the letter, Shireen Mazari wrote that Priyanka has publically supported India’s position on Kashmir and the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan. These actions are against the principles of peace and goodwill that Priyanka is supposed to uphold. Therefore, it is requested that she is immediately removed as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for peace.

Priyanka Chopra was also called a hypocrite recently at a beauty event for supporting the Indian Army. Responding to the allegations, Priyanka said that war is not something that she is fond of but she is patriotic. She is sorry if she has hurt sentiments of people but she believes everyone has to walk a middle ground.

