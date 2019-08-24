On the occasion of his birth anniversary, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has penned an emotional note for her father Dr. Ashok Chopra on Instagram. In the post, Priyanka has said she wishes he was here with her every day.

Bollywood turned global star Priyanka Chopra is known to wear her heart on her sleeve. Her tattoo, Daddy’s lil girl, speak a thousand words about her bond with her late father. Crediting him for all her successes, Priyanka never fails to remember her dad in her fondest memories and that is what beautifully defines a father-daughter bond. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, Priyanka has penned an emotional note on Instagram and shared an ever so smiling photo of her dad Dr. Ashok Chopra.

In the backdrop, one can also hear the song Kahan Se Layi Ho from the film Dil Aur Mohabbat, which is one of her dad’s favourite and used to sing for her mother Madhu Chopra. She wrote that she and her brother Siddharth Chopra would look for ways to surprise him every year but never succeeded because Mr. Chopra always knew everything.

Expressing that she hopes he knows he is with them every day and in everything they do, she added that she thinks of his encouragement in every choice, every affirmation and everything that happens to her. Wishing him a very happy birthday, Priyanka concluded the note by saying that she wishes he was here every day. Under the note, celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Hina Khan, Esha Gupta, Anusha Dandekar, Danielle Jonas, Sonali Bendre among many others have lent their love and support to her.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink alongside Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019. She has also been roped in for Netflix film We Can Be Heroes.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App