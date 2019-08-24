Bollywood turned global star Priyanka Chopra is known to wear her heart on her sleeve. Her tattoo, Daddy’s lil girl, speak a thousand words about her bond with her late father. Crediting him for all her successes, Priyanka never fails to remember her dad in her fondest memories and that is what beautifully defines a father-daughter bond. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, Priyanka has penned an emotional note on Instagram and shared an ever so smiling photo of her dad Dr. Ashok Chopra.
In the backdrop, one can also hear the song Kahan Se Layi Ho from the film Dil Aur Mohabbat, which is one of her dad’s favourite and used to sing for her mother Madhu Chopra. She wrote that she and her brother Siddharth Chopra would look for ways to surprise him every year but never succeeded because Mr. Chopra always knew everything.
Expressing that she hopes he knows he is with them every day and in everything they do, she added that she thinks of his encouragement in every choice, every affirmation and everything that happens to her. Wishing him a very happy birthday, Priyanka concluded the note by saying that she wishes he was here every day. Under the note, celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Hina Khan, Esha Gupta, Anusha Dandekar, Danielle Jonas, Sonali Bendre among many others have lent their love and support to her.
Every year on this day Sid and I would look for ways to surprise you… but we never managed to do so! You always knew everything… So I hope wherever you are, You know that you are with us everyday. In everything I do, I think about your encouragement… In every choice I make, I ask for your affirmation… In everything that happens to me, I am grateful for your blessings. Happy Birthday Dad. I wish you were here everyday! We love you. @siddharthchopra89 @madhumalati P.S. – the background song was one of dad’s favourites… one he always used to sing for mom ❤
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink alongside Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2019. She has also been roped in for Netflix film We Can Be Heroes.