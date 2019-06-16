Priyanka Chopra dance video: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is living her best life. Currently in New York, the actor recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen dancing on Amitabh Bachchan's song Sona Sona.

Priyanka Chopra is a global sensation who proudly wears the tag of being an Indian on her sleeve. As she wins hearts world over, she never fails to charm her fans with her dance moves on desi songs that often go viral on social media. The actor, who is back in NYC, recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen dancing on Amitabh Bachchan’s song Sona Sona with a little girl named Ava Drew.

As the duo groove on the song, the camaraderie between them is worth a look. In the video, Priyanka is seen dressed in an orange high low dress with pointed toe white boots. With open hair and minimal makeup, PeeCee is looking gorgeous. Meanwhile, Ava is looking adorable in a striped dress paired with white sneakers. In no time, the video has garnered more than 3 lakh likes.

After gracing the MET Gala and Cannes Film Festival 2019, Priyanka Chopra recently featured on the cover of International magazine InStyle magazine wearing a saree. Interestingly, Priyanka had only donned ensembles from Indian designers in the photoshoot.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar, Saira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in key roles. Recently, the actor made headlines for turning down Salman Khan’s film Bharat, which is now setting the box office on fire.

