Priyanka Chopra has hogged headlines for reportedly dating international pop-sensation, Nick Jonas, though neither Priyanka nor Nick have officially confirmed their relationship. But the latest post of actor Raveena Tandon on Instagram says a different story, The picture postest on Instagram by Raveena Tandon showed both of them pouting, while the hidden part also came to light, that is Priyanka's diamond ring.

But actor Raveena Tandon's latest Instagram post shows that Priyanka and Nick are officially hitched

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra has in the recent days hogged headlines for many reasons. The gorgeous Quantico actor is currently shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink and is accompanied by Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Though, the actor has not come up openly about her relationship with international pop-sensation Nick Jonas but their too much affection which has been flowered immensely on social media primarily made her hog headlines.

According to media reports, both of them have been engaged after Nick proposed Priyanka on her Birthday. not only, that both of them were also spotted hiding her engagement ring tactfully. But actor Raveena Tandon’s latest Instagram post shows that Priyanka and Nick are officially hitched.

The picture postest on Instagram by Raveena Tandon showed both of them pouting, while the hidden part also came to light, that is Priyanka’s diamond ring. Well, it sure looks like an engagement ring, it remains to be seen that when and how do the 2 stars share their engagement news.

While the actor has been killing the internet with her gorgeous and super fit pictures on Instagram, in which she has been wearing some amazing outfits, which you just cannot stop ogling at and will definitely make you drool. Here are some of the best outfit she recently wore in her Instagram posts.

