Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is back in the news for her satirical fashion choices. The fashionista was recently spotted in New York wearing a black blazer with khaki shorts. Soon after the photos surfaced online, social media asked whether Priyanka has joined RSS.

When it comes to making a statement with her satirical fashion choices, who can do it better than Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra. Be it red carpets to street style, the actor can pull any outfit with utmost confidence. However, being at the top of the game doesn’t come that easy. Along with praises, PeeCee has also been trolled several times for her crazy yet fun fashion outings and this time is no different.

Recently, the actor was spotted stepping out of her New York residence with husband Nick Jonas. In the photos that have now gone viral on social media, Priyanka can be seen wearing a black top and a black blazer paired with Khaki shorts and knee-high boots. As soon as the photos surfaced online, social media users had a field day on Twitter and compared her outfit to RSS’s old uniform, i.e a white buttoned-down shirt and Khaki shorts.

One of the Twitter user commented RSS swag while another quipped if she has been elected as the International Brand ambassador of RSS. Earlier, Priyanka was trolled mercilessly for sporting loud makeup and hair at MET Gala 2019.

Take a look at how social media is reacting to Priyanka Chopra’s latest look:

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming Hindi film The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Malhotra, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures, The Sky Is Pink also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated for a release on October 11, 2019.

