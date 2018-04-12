Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she once lost a role in a Hollywood film because of her skin colour. Speaking about the incident, Priyanka said that one of her agents was told that she's the wrong physicality. When she enquired about what they meant by 'wrong physicality', he clarified that that they wanted someone who is not brown.

Bollywood’s desi girl and global sensation Priyanka Chopra has inspired millions of young girls with her career choices in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. From standing up for equal pay parity to being a strong advocate of women empowerment, the diva is known to speak her heart out. After two successful seasons of her American TV show Quantico and starring in Hollywood projects like Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t it Romantic?, Priyanka has revealed that she was once rejected for a Hollywood movie because of her skin colour.

In an interview with a leading fashion magazine, Priyanka narrated her harrowing experience and said, “It happened last year. I was out for a movie, and somebody (from the studio) called one of my agents and said, ‘She’s the wrong, what word did they used? physicality.’” When the 35-year-old enquired her agent about what they meant by the word ‘wrong physicality’, he explained that they wanted someone who is not brown. “So in my defence as an actor, I’m like, ‘Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?’ Like, what does ‘wrong physicality’ mean? And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, ‘I think, Pri, they meant that they wanted someone who’s not brown.’ That affected me,” she said.

Speaking about how Bollywood is more open in addressing the subject of pay parity as compared to other film industries, she said, “I feel it every year, especially when you’re doing movies with really big actors, whether it’s in India or America. If an actor is getting 100 bucks, the conversation will start with max, like, 8 bucks. The gap is that staggering.”

“In America, we don’t talk about it as brashly, whereas in India the issue is not skirted around. I’ve been told straight up, if it’s a female role in a movie with big, male actors attached, your worth is not really considered as much. A producer-director said to me, ‘Well, you know how it is in these big tentpole movies with the big boys. This is the budget for the girl, and we can’t move beyond that,’ which was, like, a measly five percent of what [the male lead] was getting. It happens in both countries, it’s just that here, it’s hidden behind other things. In America, everyone is so worried about being liable that they don’t want to say anything wrong, but they end up doing it anyway,” She added.

