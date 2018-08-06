Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are setting new relationship goals each passing day with their sizzling chemistry. Over the weekend, the desi girl was spotted cheering for her beau Nick at MTV Spotlight held in Singapore. After the event, the duo was seen having a gala time in a club and partying the night away.

As millions of fans rooted for American singer Nick Jonas at MTV Spotlight in Singapore over the weekend, there was a special fan in the front row who couldn’t stop herself from fangirling over her man. Yes, it was none other than desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who flew down to Singapore to support her beau and spend some quality time with him. After being spotted at the Singapore airport, Priyanka and Nick were seen have some gala time in a club.

In a video that surfaced on social media over the weekend, Priyanka can be seen bursting out into a laugh as her boyfriend whispers something in her ear. However, this is not the first time that Priyanka has shown her outright support and affection for Nick Jonas. Back in July, Priyanka was spotted clicking photos of her man at the VillaMix Festival in Brazil as he enthralled his fans with his performance.

Latest reports suggest that the duo are all set to take their relationship on the next level. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Nick had shut the entire Tiffancy& Co. store in London to get the perfect ring for his ladylove.

Although the duo has never admitted their relationship in public but their outright support for each other and Nick’s recent trip to India tell a different story. Be it spending the Memorial Day weekend, walking hand in hand at the wedding of Nick’s cousin and him flying down to India to meet Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, the duo has time and again proved that they are more than ‘just friends’.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More