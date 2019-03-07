Bollywood desi girl Priyanka Chopra reaches Andaman for the completing the last schedule of The Sky Is Pink. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and will hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019. The movie is based on the story of a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

After setting the Internet on fire with her wedding pictures, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is back from her break and is all set to again create a buzz in Bollywood with her new project. Priyanka Chopra will appear in the movie The Sky Is Pink opposite, Farhan Akhtar. Recently, a report revealed that Priyanka Chopra has recently resumed for the last schedule of the movie in Andamans with her costars. She took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures from Andaman with her lovely team. Not only Priyanka but lead actor Farhan Akhtar also uploaded the same picture which reveals that the actors are really excited about the film. The Sky Is Pink narrates the story of a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who is suffering from pulmonary fibrosis. The filmmakers revealed that the story is based on the love story of Aisha’s parents and Aisha. Directed by Shonali Bose, it is a true story that will hit the screens in October.

In the movie Priyanka will play the role of Aditi, mother of Aisha and Farhan will portray the role of Aisha’s father, Niren. Meanwhile, Zaira Wasim will play the role of Aisha Chaudhary. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of RSVP. It is among the highly anticipated films as Priyanka will be appearing on the screens after a long time.

